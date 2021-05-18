Cataract: Optometrist urges blood pressure control, regular eye checks 

An Awka- Optometrist, Dr Emma Ezejiegu, has urged members of the public ensure effective blood control and regular eye checks reduce the prevalence of cataract.

Ezejiegu, a Principal Optometrist, at Chukwuemeka Odimegwu  Ojukwu University Teaching Hospital, Awka, stated this in an interview with the  News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday, in Awka.

He further stated that exposure solar radiation and trauma could the possibility of being afflicted condition.

“ Cataract is a condition that results from protein accumulation, protein deposits are characterised by an opaque film on the lens that becomes more obvious time.

“This condition can be avoided through regular eye checks. Some cases are hereditary and can arise from genetic makeup.

“Poorly controlled medical conditions such as diabetes, hypertension, trauma and aging are key factors that can cause the health challenge,” he said.

Ezejiegu listed the signs of the eye ailment as clouded and blurred vision, increasing difficulty with vision at night and sensitivity to light and glare.

“High need for brighter light while reading, seeing halos around lights and having need to frequently eyeglasses are major signs to worry about.

“The effective way to treat cataract is to surgically replace the damaged natural lens with an artificial lens implant.

” This can be done through the traditional method or laser assisted means,” he said.(NAN)

