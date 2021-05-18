An Awka-based Optometrist, Dr Emma Ezejiegu, has urged members of the public to ensure effective blood pressure control and regular eye checks to reduce the prevalence of cataract.

Ezejiegu, a Principal Optometrist, at Chukwuemeka Odimegwu Ojukwu University Teaching Hospital, Awka, stated this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday, in Awka.

He further stated that exposure to solar radiation and trauma could increase the possibility of being afflicted by the condition.

“ Cataract is a condition that results from protein accumulation, protein deposits are characterised by an opaque film on the lens that becomes more obvious over time.

“This condition can be avoided through regular eye checks. Some cases are hereditary and can arise from genetic makeup.

“Poorly controlled medical conditions such as diabetes, hypertension, trauma and aging are key factors that can cause the health challenge,” he said.

Ezejiegu listed the signs of the eye ailment as clouded and blurred vision, increasing difficulty with vision at night and sensitivity to light and glare.

“High need for brighter light while reading, seeing halos around lights and having need to frequently change eyeglasses are major signs to worry about.

“The only effective way to treat cataract is to surgically replace the damaged natural lens with an artificial lens implant.

” This process can be done through the traditional method or laser assisted means,” he said.(NAN)

