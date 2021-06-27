Catalyst Mobile’s cab-hailing service debuts in Port Harcourt July





Catalyst Mobile Nigeria Limited, providers of Drops cab hailing service, is set to roll out the first wholly indigenous cab hailing service in Port Harcourt by July 2021.

With its range of designated economy and luxury class of vehicles, the service is aimed at providing excellent transport service to residents of the Rivers State capital and its environs.

Drops partners have been trained to be courteous and are able to keep customers safe at all times.

According to the chairman of the company, Hakeem Lawal, the service when operational is aimed at providing budget fare service to customers from homes, work places, schools and campuses, airports as well as intra-city movements.

Lawal said the city of Port Harcourt is set to welcome Drops and witness the notable ease it would bring to the transportation industry.

He, therefore, urged members of the public to download the App for the service from the App Store.

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...