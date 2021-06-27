Catalyst Mobile’s cab-hailing service debuts in Port Harcourt July

June 27, 2021 Danlami Nmodu News, Society News 0




Catalyst Mobile Limited, providers of Drops cab hailing service, is set roll out the first wholly indigenous cab hailing service in Port Harcourt by July 2021.

With its range of designated economy and luxury class of , the service is aimed at providing excellent transport service residents of the Rivers capital and its environs.

Drops partners have been be courteous and are able customers safe at all times.

According to the chairman of the company, Hakeem Lawal, the service when operational is aimed at providing fare service to customers from homes, places, schools and campuses, airports as well as intra-city movements.

Lawal said the city of Port Harcourt is set to welcome Drops and witness the notable ease it would bring to the transportation industry.

He, therefore, urged members of the public to download the App for the service from the App Store.

