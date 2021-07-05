Casual staff docked for allegedly stealing 12 packs of dry gin

 A 28-year-old casual staff, Taiwo Shodipe, on Monday  appeared in a Magistrates’ Court in Ota, Ogun stealing 12 packs of dry gin, worth N4,800 belonging tothe Distillery Limited.The charged Shodipe, address was provided with theft.

The prosecution counsel, Insp E.O. Adaraloye,told the court that the defendant committed the offence on June 23 at about 5  p.m. at the Distillery Limited,Ota, Ogun.Adaraloye said that the defendant being a casual staff of the company, was caught stealing 12 packs of Seaman dry gin by the security . said that Shodipe was later handed over to the at the  Sango-Ota for further investigation.

The offence, said,  contravened  the provisions of Section 390(6) of the Code,Laws of Ogun,2006.The defendant  pleaded guilty to the charge.Magistrate A.O. Adeyemi, admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N20,000 with surety in like sum.Adeyemi ordered that the surety must be gainfully employed.She adjourned the until July 7 for definite hearing.(NAN)

