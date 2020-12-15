 Cassava Women Cooperative to harvest 168 metric tonnes soon-Chairperson 

The Chairperson, Divine Open Door Women Cooperative, Mrs Ngufan Chichi, said the cooperative would soon harvest 168 tonnes of cassava from its demonstration farm.

Chichi disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Gboko, Gboko Local Government Area (LGA) of Benue.

“We got the assistance of cassava seeds from the International Institute of Tropical Agriculture (IITA), Ibadan, through the Catholic Relief Services (CRS).