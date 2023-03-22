Cashless and no-cash, By Prof Olu Obafemi

Prof Olu Obafemi (Photo credit:Punch – google search)

They have come again

In their wearying and worrisome ways!

This time the story is all

so weird and so wicked!!

They call it cashless

When what they mean is nothing–

But poverty, deprivation and despondency:

When all they bequeath

Is agony, despotism and

Death in many ways,

By many means.

This is how it works and doesn’t work:

They make you put all your sweat’s earning in the public safe,

They say it’s old and stenchy

They will give you new and crispy ones in return.

You are full of hope, joy and zest.

You go back to the vaults

And come back, back with empty hands and holed -pockets.

Now you know the meaning of cashless

You now know it means no cash

It means the mother of suffering

Endless pain of hunger and compelled anger.

It is the regime of cashless no- cash-to-buy- food!!!

If you have a bank

You join the infinite queue

In which many aged legs

And faint heats fall and lapse,

Waiting for the new notes, hopelessly.

The old ones–products of our sweat and blood– have gone

On a journey of no- return.

The new ones are a stillborn–born only to the rich.

The rest of the family,

Seller of okro, pepper and tomatoes

Have no banks and save only in esusu- cooperatives–

My grandchildren call it piggy banks

which is wiser than the ones out there

Which swallow your sweat and give you blood in return.

With no cash or with cashless

All their market wares rot away

Buyers have no cash to buy

In the reign of transfer and POS.

Mama-put cannot take transfer because, because she no sabi road to the Bank wey she no get.

The wearisome ways of wọ/ men in Glass House worry us sick.

If the war is among the elephants

Why trample and kill the grass–

The wicked ways they always do

In all the wars they cause

And live the weak alone to fight– and die in?

Prof Olu Obafemi

22-03-23.