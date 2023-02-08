Cashier docked for allegedly stealing employer’s N969,129

By Glory Abuh-Adejo

A cashier, Abdullahi Jamilu was on Wednesday, arraigned before a Kado Grade 1 Court, Abuja for allegedly stealing the sum of N969,129 belonging to his employer.

Jamilu of Azman Oil and Gas Filing Station, Area 11, Garki, Abuja, is facing a three- count charge of breach of trust, cheating and criminal misappropriation.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Prosecution Counsel, Mr Stanley Nwafoaku told the court that the matter was reported at Garki Police Station by the complainant, Jibrin Ahmad of the same address, on Jan.13.

Nwafoaku alleged that the defendant between Dec. 1 and Dec.21, 2022 used his position as the cashier to collect the records of 1076.81 litres of diesel at the rate of N900 per litre, amounting to N969,129 from the pump attendant.

The prosecutor said that the defendant instead of remitting the money into the company’s account, intentionally without the consent of management converted the money to his personal use.

He said the offence contravened the provision of Sections 314, 323 and 309 of the Penal Code.

The Judge, Muhammed Wakili granted the defendant bail in the sum of N800, 000 and a surety in like sum.

He directed that the surety must provide a passport photograph, any valid means of identification and a BVN printout from his bank.

Wakili also adjourned the matter until March 15, for hearing (NAN)