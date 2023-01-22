Cash Withdrawals: NFIU ready to partner NGF C’ttee – DG

By Chimezie Godfrey

The Nigerian Financial Intelligence Unit (NFIU), has expressed its readiness to partner with the 6-man committee set up by the Nigerian Governors’ Forum,(NGF) regarding the guidelines on cash withdrawals from government accounts.

Recall that members of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum recently received a briefing by the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, Godwin Ifeanyi Emefiele on the naira redesign, its economic and security implications including the new withdrawal policy. The Governors declared that they were not opposed to the objectives of the naira redesign policy. The Governors who also expressed their willingness to collaborate with the CBN and NFIU in advancing genuine objectives within the confines of the law, however stressed that the NFIU’s advisory and guidelines on cash transactions were outside their remit and mandate.

The Director,NFIU, Modibbo Hamman Tukur revealed this in a statement issued by Agency’s Chief Media Analyst, Ahmed Dikko said that they acted within their functions and law as regards the guidelines on cash withdrawals from government accounts.

Tukur therefore stressed that the present scenario if allowed to continue, all public institutions will drift into structured cash withdrawals of certain amounts of money which by law, standards and best practices must be investigated continuously which is neither desirable nor reasonable.

He said,”When approached by newsmen to respond to Statement issued by Chairman of Nigerian Governors Forum regarding the guidelines on cash withdrawals from all government accounts, the Director, Nigerian Financial Intelligence Unit (NFIU), Modibbo Hamman Tukur said “first of all we are ready to partner with the 6 man committee they set up. We will enlighten them.

“Secondly we acted within our functions and the law. We issued the Guidelines to control the barrage of investigations that we saw coming. Our Guidelines were meant to help the Governors not to fight them or any public servant.

“We reached a stage that if we allow the present scenario to continue, all public institutions will drift into STRUCTURED CASH WITHDRAWALS of certain amounts of money which by law, standards and best practices MUST be investigated continuously which is neither desirable nor reasonable.”

The NFIU DG encourage communities to try to accommodate and adjust to the new development, noting that in the recent past Nigerian Banks were penalized with heavy fines by the United States FIU due to non compliance.

“We feel communities must move on by accommodating changes and adjusting to new developments.

“Last time we issued the Local government Guidelines we were taken to court but we won the case.

“But more importantly we need to understand that in recent past United States FIU and United Kingdom FIU penalized Nigerian Banks with fines of millions of U.S Dollars due to non compliance. Internally, non compliance with sections cited in the recent Guidelines comes with heavy penalties on financial institutions.

“We did, on gentlemanly pretext, avoid until this moment putting a fine to financial institutions expecting, gradual learning and adjustments.

“But to eternally guarantee this kind gesture is to automatically keep abusing our laws,” he said.

He added,”We want every stakeholder to appreciate that we cooperated for too far and long. We held deep breath while defending these deficiencies Internationally, just to continue to remain in the International pay ponits and competing with others.

“Finally, we also clearly stated in the precceding advisory, that the entire financial system suffered excess liquidity and liquidity ratio infringements which put hedging pressure of demand for foreign currency and gradually destroying the value of the Naira and above all creating wide room for money laundering and terrorism affecting significantly the rural populace on top of general inflation in the open market place.

“We are in support of working together to stop these challenges and in most progressive manner.”