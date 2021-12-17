Cash Transfer: Governors seek prudent implementation in states

By Chimezie Godfrey

The Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) has urged State Governors to establish Steering Committees to oversee the Conditional Cash Transfer (CCT) initiative to ensure its successful implementation in their respective states.

The was contained in a Communique signed by the NGF’s Chairman, Gov. Kayode Fayemi which was issued at the end of the 36th Teleconference meeting of the Forum held on Wednesday in Abuja.

According to the Communique, the Forum

deliberated on several matters of national concern which include the proposed privatization of the ten (10) generating plants located across the country under the National Integrated Power Projects (NIPPs), the National Social Register, and the Electric Power Sector Reform (EPSRA) Bill 2021, among others.

The Communique stated,”The Forum deliberated on several matters of national concern and resolved that the proposed privatization of the ten (10) generating plants located across the country under the National Integrated Power Projects (NIPPs), members received a detailed presentation by the Director General of the Bureau of Public Enterprises, Mr.Alex A. Okoh, and resolved to review and communicate through their board representatives, their assessment and position on the privatization of what they consider critical national assets. States currently own a total of 53% equity in NIPPs while the Federal Government owns a 47% stake;

“On the National Social Register and the Rapid Response Register as critical tools for

rolling out cash transfer programs, members received a presentation from the National

Coordinator of the National Social Safety Nets Coordinating Office, Federal Ministry of

Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Mr. Iorwa Apera.

Forum members also listened to the World Bank Country Director, Shubham Chaudhuri

on the rollout of a World Bank financed US$800 million facility designed to fund a large-scale conditional cash transfer (CCT) program in the country.

“The Forum thereafter resolved that each State Governor will establish and Chair a Steering Committee to oversee the Conditional Cash Transfer (CCT) initiative to ensure that the program aligns

with the vision of the State Government.

“On the strategy to build a sustainable Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS) for State Governments that will also be capable of clearing outstanding pension liabilities, members listened to a presentation by the Chief Executive of AVA Capital, Mr. Kayode

Falasinnu and resolved that the settlement of all outstanding pension obligations should

be included as part of the social compact with citizens for the removal of fuel subsidies.

“On the required legal and institutional changes required to facilitate a successful CPS transition in all States, State Commissioners of Finance will be mandated to ensure that States meet the guidelines for the implementation of

Contributory Pension Schemes by State Governments, including the enactment of a

pension law, the establishment of a pension board and the adoption of a transition

framework for each State.

“On the Electric Power Sector Reform (EPSRA) Bill 2021 which has passed its second reading at the Senate, members listened to a presentation from the Chief Executive of New Hampshire Capital Limited, Mr. Odion Omonfoman, on the implications for State Governments; the Forum thereafter set up a Committee comprising the Governors of Edo and Lagos State to scrutinize the new Bill and advice the Forum on a position that

will ensure that the Bill, when signed, will be a tool to strengthen the course of policy

direction, design and implementation of the Nigerian Electricity Supply Industry (NESI),

and address critical issues in the country’s power sector.”

According to the Communique, members received a presentation from Dr. Nicky Okoye, Founder, Nicky Okoye Foundation and representatives of the Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment, on the African Enterprise Initiative: a roadmap to reposition Nigerian businesses for the global marketplace through a suite of strategies such as the accreditation and verification of SMEs across the country to form a database for incentives, and the establishment of community enterprise clinics, funding strategies and bootcamps.

It disclosed that the Forum has mandated the NGF Secretariat to review and prepare an engagement strategy between interested States and the Foundation.

It also stated that the NGF States’ Fiscal Transparency, Accountability, and Sustainability (SFTAS)

Program Manager, Olanrewaju Ajogbasile provided an update on the SFTAS program,

highlighting that all States met the eligibility criteria for the program by publishing their

2021 budgets and 2020 financial statements online and as at when due.

“Governors committed to ensuring that Disbursement Linked Results (DLRs) due by the end of December 2021 are achieved. These include the enactment and implementation of an audit law; the enactment, publication and implementation of a Consolidated Revenue Code (CRC); enactment and implementation of a public procurement law, as well as

the use of e-procurement in at least four (4) MDAs (including Education, Health and

Public Works); and the enactment of a state-level debt legislation in the remaining

States where these results have not been achieved;

“The Senior Health Advisor of the NGF Secretariat, Dr. Ahmad Abdulwahab provided an extensive update on health security in the country. Thereafter, members of the Forum

committed to a series of actions, including the setting up State Polio Transition

Committees headed by the Commissioners of Health to adapt and facilitate the implementation of the transition plan for their respective States; prioritization of the

control of Cholera, through water and sanitation interventions; as well as the

intensification of the vaccination exercise (including the administration of boosters) in

addition to existing nonpharmaceutical measures to manage the spread of COVID

during the festive season;

“Members of the Forum resolved to each write a chapter (in their own words) in a flagship compendium that is being put together by the NGF Secretariat in collaboration with Dr. Joe Abah. The book seeks to draw on the personal experiences of governors in the spirit of the States Peer Review Mechanism.

“It will feature practical ideas, solutions and approaches to solving difficult governance challenges in Nigeria for the benefit of incoming governors, academics and members of the public.

“The Forum congratulated the Anambra State government on the successful conduct of

its governorship election and the launch of the Umueri Cargo Airport project, both of

which will contribute to peaceful governance transition and additional economic and

social opportunities for the people of the State,” it stated.

According to the Communique, the meeting was briefed by the NGF Chairman, on several initiatives overseen by the Forum, including a partnership with the Africa Export-Import Bank to establish an African Sub-Sovereign Governments Network as a vehicle for promoting intra-African trade and investment; and the flagship programme of the Nigerian Governors’ Wives Forum (NGWF) which led to the declaration of a State of

Emergency on sexual and gender based violence (SGV) in Nigeria on 10th June 2020

by the Forum and the subsequent passage of the Violence Against Persons

(Prohibition) Act in 31 States from only 14 States as at June 2020.

