Friday, December 22, 2023
Cash shortage may mar our Christmas celebrations, Ibadan residents lament

By Chimezie Godfrey
Some residents of Ibadan, on Friday, decried the hardship they have been facing over cash shortage, saying it may mar their Christmas celebrations.

The residents, in separate interviews with News Agency of Nigeria in Ibadan, lamented the difficult they had been facing in accessing their money in the banks.

An entrepreneur, Mr Niyi Olawuyi, said that the experience had been harrowing, as some banks could not give more than N10,000 to each customer, while give as low as N5,000.

Olawuyi noted that many people, who were forced to do money transfer for business transactions and trading owing to lack of cash, were also being confronted with network problem.

Another entrepreneur, Mr Wale Adio, said that his bank only gives N5,000 to customers, adding that anybody who wanted to get more would have to go to POS operators.

“Many people who are into business and need to pay their workers are struggling to get funds for their daily operations,” Adio said.

Also, an employer with a private organisation, Mr Sola Famakinwa, described cash shortage, particularly at this festive period, as unfortunate and unpalatable.

“You have to waste your time on the queue to get your money. Some banks have even reduced their daily cash limit from N20,000 to N5,000. This will, no doubt, affect Christmas preparations by so many people.

“The transfer is not helping because of the usual network problem. People are suffering because they cannot access even the little money they have in the bank,” he said.

A civil servant, Mrs Aina Ojo, however, said she could not relate with the cash shortage crisis as she had nothing to queue in the bank to get.

“I’m just expecting the payment of the arrears of the N35,000 wage award promised by the Federal Government to enjoy this festive period. That’s all,” Ojo said. (NAN)

By Ibukun Emiola

