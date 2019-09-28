Cash Movement: Magu urges Nigerian Army to demand EFCC Clearance in North East

The acting chairman, Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Ibrahim Magu, has called on the Theatre Commander of the Operation Lafiya Dole of the Nigerian Army, Major General Olusegun Adeniyi, to ensure that Organizations moving cash in the Northeast secure clearance from the EFCC, as part of measures to check terrorist financing in the region.

Magu, who spoke though Lawrence Iwodi, head of EFCC Maiduguri Zonal office, on Friday, September 27, 2019, during a courtesy visit to the Theatre Command at Maimalari Barrack, Maiduguri, commended the efforts of the command in the fight against insurgency.

He disclosed that the Commission has been keeping an eye on the activities of persons and groups serving as humanitarian or aid workers within this region. “we have successfully compiled the list of all the Non- governmental organisations operating in Borno and Yobe States; also their financial activities are monitored by the EFCC, especially on the movement of cash”, he said.

According to him, the EFCC has been monitoring undeclared cash above N1million (One Million Naira), by individuals and organizations in Borno and Yobe states, adding that the Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria,FAAN has also ensured that such cash movements are reported.

Magu tasked the Nigerian Army to as a matter of urgency ensure that any humanitarian aid organizations moving or distributing cash to beneficiaries obtained clearance from the EFCC, before doing that.

“We made it mandatory for any person or group moving cash especially in areas seriously affected by the insurgency ,notify the EFCC”, he stated.

Responding, the Theatre Commander, Major General Adeniyi, said the Command under his watch will not allow humanitarian aids workers to move undeclared funds in and out of the Northeast.