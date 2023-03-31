Cash crunch: Queues gradually disappear as bank ATMs dispense cash in Kano 

By Muhammad Nur Tijani

Long queues at banks in Kano metropolis is disappearing gradually following the injection of more banknotes by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) into commercial banks.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday in Kano, reports that the long queues in some of the banks have drastically reduced.

NAN also observed less queues at ATM points and few crowd in the banking hall unlike what obtained weeks back.

Musa Isa, a civil servant, expressed joy that the long queues were gone, and urged the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to supply banks with enough cash for everyone to access adequately.

Umar Idris, a trader, urged the apex bank to ensure that enough cash was moved to commercial banks and made accessible to everyone.

Mrs Lydia Samson, a customer, prayed and expressed the hope that the development will last long because the customers are suffering too much accessing money at the banks.

A staff of one of the new generation banks, said they have enough cash to pay customers and they have been paying all through the weekend till Monday.

NAN also reports that point of Sale (PoS) operators also give cash without the usual long Queues with less charges. (NAN)