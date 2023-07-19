CAS visits crash site, urges personnel to remain strong

By Emmanuel Antswen

The Chief of Air Staff (CAS), AVM Hassan Abubakar, has visited the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) Tactical Air Command (TAC) Makurdi where a trainer aircraft crashed on Friday.

The visit was to encourage the personnel not to be perturbed by the tragedy, but to continue to commit themselves to the service of Nigeria.

He told the personnel on Wednesday that the two officers who ejected from the aircraft were recuperating in an Abuja hospital.

“In times like this, you must not be deterred or discouraged but show unwavering unity and support for one another.

“As tigers, you have been at the forefront of the fight against insurgency, be reminded that you carry the hopes and dreams of a nation on your wings”, the CAS added.

Abubakar specifically commended the “incredible courage and skills’’ displayed by the crew involved in the crash on July 14.

“Their training, dedication and quick thinking saved their lives and also exemplified the true spirit of the Nigerian Air Force,’’ he added..

The CAS further commended the safety team and all those involved on the search and rescue mission for their timely response in identifying where the crash took place.

Abubakar also inspected facilities, installations and received briefings from the AVM Francis Edosa, Air Officer Commanding (AOC), Tactical Air Command (TAC).

The CAS later told journalists that it was his maiden visit to the command since he assumed office.

“This is my maiden operational visit and it is only fitting that I begin with the number one Unit in the NAF which is charged with the air defence of the nation.

“It is only logical that I start with the TAC because it is our teeth arm, that is why we are here to look at the facilities, installations processes and procedures, what the troops are doing, what challenges they have so that we can start to address them as quickly as possible,” he said

In his remarks, the AOC said the command would continue to discharge its duties diligently in support of the overall mission of the Nigeria Air Force.

“TAC remains critical in the accomplishment of NAF objectives towards the pursuit of national security.

”Accordingly, the Command is poised to providing operational elements and resources necessary for the effective delivery of air power in support of the joint force whenever and wherever it is required.

“As a Command, we respectfully pledge our loyalty, devotion and collective selfless commitment towards meeting our assignments and set objectives of NAF leadership.” he said. (NAN)

