CAS urges graduating NAF personnel, to be steadfast

The Nigerian Air Force Institute of Administrative Management (NAFIAM) on Friday,graduated 144 Airmen and Airwomen who underwent sundry administrative courses.

Addressing the graduands on Friday at the NAF base in Kaduna, the Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Isiaka Amao, represented by the Chief of Staff, Air Training Command, AVM Emmanuel Chukwu, said the graduation of the personnel from NAFIAM was timely.

“It could not have come at a better time than now that the Force is in need of robust and service-oriented administrative workforce,” he said.

He said the courses undertaken were designed to prepare them for the defence of the nation, just as he urged them to be resourceful in applying what they learnt.

“I implore you to remain steadfast as you strive to fully develop your potentials and enhance your confidence to inspire; you should mentor others and uphold the high standard of discipline that the force is known for,” Amao said.

Earlier, the Commandant of the Institute, Group Capt. Edafe Onobrakpeya, said the institute was established to bridge the gap in manpower development and career progression of administrative related specialties.

“It is tasked to conduct basic and upgrading courses for officers and airmen/airwomen of admin-related specialties.

“The intermediate and advance courses are meant to develop the skills of NAF personnel, improve their output and position them to function effectively in higher responsibilities,” he said.

Onobrakpeya added that a total of 153 students reported for the various courses in NAFIAM on June 28, our of which 144 graduated, and were certified.

He thanked the CAS for his support in various ways, which made it possible for the successful conduct of the courses.

Onobrakpeya also thanked the leadership of the Commanding Officers of Air and Ground Training, for creating an enabling environment for the training.

He urged the graduands to be worthy ambassadors of the institute, both in character and performances, to enhance their productivity.

NAN reports that highpoint of the event was the presentation of awards to students who distinguished themselves in academics and other related requirements of the courses.(NAN)

