CAS urges commanders to sustain onslaught against insurgents

By Yahaya Isah

The Chief of Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Oladayo Amao, has urged NAF operational commanders to remain resolute and sustain the current onslaught against insurgents and other criminals in the country.

This is contained in a statement issued by the Director of Public Relations and Information, Nigerian Air Force (NAF), Air Commodore Edward Gabkwet, on Thursday in Abuja.

Amao gave the advice in Katsina at a meeting with the operational commanders operating in the North-East and North-West.

The meeting was to review the progress made so far in various operations and restrategise to ensure expeditious conclusion of the current scourge of insecurity in the country.

Amao reminded the commanders to take cognisance of the dynamism and complexities of the ever-changing security environment and adopt best strategies to apply NAF’s air power capability in prosecuting operations.

He expressed satisfaction with the current operational momentum deployed against the insurgents in the two zones which led to the elimination of several key insurgents leaders and their cohorts.

Amao therefore, commended the commanders and their men for their bravery, doggedness and loyalty in achieving the feat.

“The deployment of air power against the insurgents has changed the tide of the ongoing operations in the entire northern Nigeria.

“Which has giving most Nigerians some respite and confidence in the abilities of the Armed Forces of Nigeria.

“We mustn’t, however, be complacent believing that the enemy has been defeated. Instead, we must continue to seize the initiative while dictating the pace of the operations,” he stressed.

The CAS added that the new platforms being expected into the inventory of NAF in the first quarter of 2023 and beyond would add impetus to the ongoing operations.

He however, admonished them to continue to remain focused and show no mercy while maintaining the tempo of the operations.

Amao also urged them to sustain professionalism and responsiveness in the discharge of their constitutional roles while also taking extra measures to ensure civilians’ protection.

“On my part, rest assured that I will continue to ensure that you get all that you require to effectively execute the operations.

“Let me also use this medium to reassure you of the Federal Government’s commitment to your welfare and well being,” he said.(NAN)

