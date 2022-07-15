CAS tasks NAF personnel on professionalism

Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Oladayo Amao, has tasked personnel of the Nigeria Air Force (NAF) to maintain high level of professionalism in the discharge of their responsibilities.

Amao gave the charge in a message to the graduation of 128 personnel from the NAF Institute of Administrative Management (NAFIAM) in Kaduna on Friday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the personnel were administrative and public relations officers, physical education supervisors, and from the military band.

The CAS said they must demonstrate higher level of professionalism at all times to meet the growing security challenges in the country.

Amao said the institute has continued to live up to its mandate of bridging manpower gap and career progression of NAF personnel in relevant specialties.

Represented by the Commandant, Air Force Institute of Technology, AVM Mohammed Yakubu, the CAS added that the institute has thrived in the development of analytical and professional knowledge of young officers in staff duties.

He, therefore, charged the participants to bring to bear the knowledge and good attributes they imbibed while at the institute in the discharge of their duties to the nation.

Amao thanked President Muhammadu Buhari for his support and timely provision of resources to the NAF.

He commended the officers of the Ground and Air Training Command and NAFIAM for value addition to the institute and improvement in the quality of training.

Earlier, the Air Officer Commanding Ground Training Command, AVM Ibikunle Daramola, said the institute was established to bridge manpower gap and career progression of administrative personnel and elated specialities.

He said the institute has been conducting basic, intermediate and advance courses for officers, airmen and airwomen of the specialities, as well as leadership courses for junior officers and senior non commissioned officers.

He urged them to be worthy ambassadors of the institute both in character and in their performances while on duty.(NAN)

