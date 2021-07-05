CAS tasks NAF Legal Officers on provision of legal guidance for executing operations

 The Chief of Air Staff, (CAS) Air Marshal Oladayo Amao, tasked Nigerian Air Force (NAF) Legal Officers, provision of  legal guidance in execution of operations.

Amao threw the challenge   Monday,at the opening ceremony of  2021 NAF legal officers capacity building course, at the Air Force of Technology (AFIT), in Kaduna.

Amao, who was represented by AVM Isah Muhammad, NAF’s Chief of Administration, said NAF had zero tolerance human rights violation.

“The capacity building course aimed at equipping the officers with knowledge guarantees protection of rights of civilians in execution of operations.

“As legal officers, you will relied upon to solve different challenges ranging from military, justice, advocacy, drafting and preparing various legal documents and responsibilities, “he said.

He said NAF was committed to ensuring legal officers were trained to acquire maximum knowledge in drafting strategies and ways would not temper with human rights of civilians, operations.

He urged the officers to avail themselves of the opportunity  by ensuring they became better equipped with laws guiding human rights in operations.

Earlier, the Director of Legal Services of the NAF, Grp Capt. Musa Sanda-Jika, said the course provided the necessary intellectuality young legal officers to grow and assume leadership positions.

Sanda-Jika added that the Directorate of Legal Services recognised the dynamic nature of the legal environment, hence the  need lawyers to keep pace with developments.

He stressed that NAF officers must prepared, not only to occupy their position as air operating staff, but to equipped to effectively discharge their roles in that capacity. (NAN)

