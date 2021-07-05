CAS tasks NAF Legal Officers on provision of legal guidance for executing operations

The Chief of Air Staff, (CAS) Air Marshal Oladayo Amao, has tasked Nigerian Air Force (NAF) Legal Officers, on provision of legal guidance in execution of operations.

Amao threw the challenge on Monday,at the opening ceremony of 2021 NAF legal officers capacity building course, at the Air Force Institute of Technology (AFIT), in Kaduna.

Amao, who was represented by AVM Isah Muhammad, NAF’s Chief of Administration, said that NAF had zero tolerance for human rights violation.

“The capacity building course is aimed at equipping the officers with knowledge that guarantees protection of rights of civilians in execution of operations.

“As legal officers, you will be relied upon to solve different challenges ranging from military, justice, advocacy, drafting and preparing various legal documents and many responsibilities, “he said.

He said NAF was committed to ensuring that legal officers were trained to acquire maximum knowledge in drafting strategies and ways that would not temper with human rights of civilians, during operations.

He urged the officers to avail themselves of the opportunity by ensuring they became better equipped with laws guiding human rights in operations.

Earlier, the Director of Legal Services of the NAF, Grp Capt. Musa Sanda-Jika, said the course provided the necessary intellectuality for young legal officers to grow and assume leadership positions.

Sanda-Jika added that the Directorate of Legal Services recognised the dynamic nature of the global legal environment, hence the need for lawyers to keep pace with developments.

He stressed that NAF officers must be prepared, not only to occupy their position as air operating staff, but to be equipped to effectively discharge their roles in that capacity. (NAN)

