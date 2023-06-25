CAS tasks junior officers on discipline, human rights

By Sumaila Oggaje

Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), AVM Hassan Abubakar, has charged junior officers of the Armed Forces to uphold highest level of discipline in the discharge of their duties.

He gave the charge at the graduation of participants of the Junior Division Course 95/2023 of the Armed Forces Command and Staff College (AFCSC), Jaji.

The Director of Public Relations and Information, NAF, Air Commodore Ayodele Famuyiwa, made this known in a statement on Saturday, in Abuja.

Abaubakar also urged them to respect the rule of law and human rights in their service to the nation.

The CAS said that the nation had higher expectations of the military in tackling the challenge of insecurity and restore the economy.

He urged them to adhere to the Armed Forces Act, Standard Operating Procedures and Rules of Engagement for various operations as framework to guide their activities, particularly their participation in counter insurgency, counter-terrorism and anti-banditry operations.

Abubakar also challenged the graduating officers to develop good sense of judgment in using their abilities as they return to their units.

This, according to him, would be more helpful now than ever, as they will be given higher appointments and duties that will push the limits of the knowledge and abilities acquired while on the course.

He urged them to build on the good time they had had in Nigeria to foster their connections, while he said would significantly advance bilateral ties and going military collaboration among the various countries in tackling emerging transnational security threats in Africa.

The Junior Staff Course is designed to provide a solid foundation and prepare the participants ready for staff and field work at the tactical level.

As a result, officers of the rank of Captain and equivalents are trained to perform staff functions and junior-level management of men and resources by developing their communication, analytical and leadership skills.

A total of 314 officers comprising 157 from the Nigerian Army, 57 from the Nigerian Navy and 84 from the Nigerian Air Force participated in the just concluded course.

“Others include 10 students from para-military organizations and 6 officers from sister African countries comprising Burkina Faso, Cameroon, Democratic Republic of Congo, Ghana, Gambia, and the Republic of Zambia. (NAN)

