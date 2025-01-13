CAS sends fact-finding team to Zamfara

The Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Hasan Abubakar, has dispatched a fact-finding team to Zamfara to investigate

By Sumaila Ogbaje

The Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Hasan Abubakar, has dispatched a fact-finding team to Zamfara to investigate

reported incidence of civilian casualties in the recent Nigerian Air Force (NAF) airstrikes.

The Director, Public Relations and Information, NAF, AVM. Olusola Akinboyewa, made this known in a statement on Monday in Abuja.

Akinboyewa stated that the team was led by AVM Edward Gabkwet, the Director of Coordination and Cooperation (DCC) in the Civil-Military Relations

branch of NAF Headquarters.

He added that the team was expected to investigate the incidence and provide detailed report for further action.

According to him, the team will liaise and interface with state and local government officials, as well as critical stakeholders, for a holistic assessment

of the situation with a view to driving appropriate response.

“The CAS wishes to reiterate NAF’s commitment to the highest level of professionalism and transparency in the conduct of operations, in line with

appropriate global standards.

“Our absolute value for the life and well-being of every Nigerian remains an integral part of the ethos of the service, as we sustain efforts to defeat

threats to our nation’s peace, security and prosperity.

“We are also mindful of the need to maintain public trust, which is germane to our operational effectiveness.

“We enjoin stakeholders to be rest assured that NAF will continue to refine its operational procedures to ensure mission accomplishment, while

protecting civilians and civilian infrastructure,” he said. (NAN)