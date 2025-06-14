‎CAS Reaffirms Civilian Protection in Strategic Visit to Operation FANSAN YAMMA

‎



‎In keeping with the vision of a mission-ready and people-focused Nigerian Air Force (NAF), the Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Hasan Bala Abubakar, has reaffirmed the Service’s unwavering commitment to civilian protection across all theatres of engagement. Underscoring the protection of civilian lives and property as a strategic imperative in NAF’s counterinsurgency and counter-banditry efforts, the CAS recently tasked the Chief of Civil-Military Relations (CCMR), Air Vice Marshal Ibikunle Daramola, to conduct a high-level strategic engagement with the Air Component of Operation FANSAN YAMMA, Sector 2, operating in the North West region.



‎While addressing frontline personnel during the engagement, AVM Daramola lauded the troops for their string of tactical achievements under Operation FANSAN YAMMA, describing the successes as a testament to the transformational leadership and strategic foresight of the Chief of the Air Staff.



‎He emphasised that NAF operations must consistently employ precision strikes in a bid to sustain public trust. “Every action we take must demonstrate not only tactical efficiency but also strategic empathy,” he remarked, stressing that the enduring trust of the people remains the Nigerian Air Force’s most potent force multiplier.



‎AVM Daramola also underscored the critical role of community cooperation in the success of ongoing operations. “This is the people’s Air Force, we are here to protect them,” he stated. “But to be truly effective, we need their trust and the provision of timely, credible intelligence to decisively neutralise criminal elements.” Expressing confidence in the professionalism and discipline of NAF personnel, the CCMR urged the troops to remain steadfast in their mission.



‎Earlier, the Air Component Commander of Operation FANSAN YAMMA, Sector 2, Air Commodore Garba Ibrahim Jibia, warmly welcomed the visit, describing it as a morale booster and a strong reaffirmation of strategic leadership support from NAF Headquarters



‎The visit represents a critical move to reinforce the CAS’s directive that all air operations must align with international humanitarian law and best practices. It also affirms the NAF’s commitment to professional excellence, precision targeting, and enhanced synergy with ground troops and the civil populace in ongoing military campaigns. As the Nigerian Air Force intensifies its multidimensional approach to national security, blending kinetic operations with non-kinetic initiatives, the continued emphasis on civilian protection, community engagement, and operational accountability remains essential.



