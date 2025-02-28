CAS praises personnel’s gallantry, inaugurates new accommodation complex

The Chief of Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Hasan Abubakar, has commended the gallantry and professionalism of Air Force personnel in defending the nation’s territorial integrity.

Abubakar made the commendation on Friday at the inauguration of the newly constructed Officers’ Accommodation Complex and Corporals & Below Mess at the Logistics Command, Nigerian Air Force (NAF), in Ikeja, Lagos.

He stated that Air Force personnel had demonstrated gallantry and professionalism in fulfilling their constitutional mandate to defend the nation’s territorial integrity, underscoring the need to provide them with befitting accommodation.

“A key factor in sustaining this commitment is the provision of adequate housing which in turn, enables them to focus fully on their duties offering stability, dignity, and peace of mind.

“To date, we have successfully reduced the shortfall by 25 per cent, with a clear target of achieving a 50 per cent reduction by the end of 2025,” he said.

“The newly constructed officers’ accommodation, consisting of one block of six two-bedroom flats and another block of six three-bedroom flats, is a testament to my administration’s dedication to prioritising the welfare of our personnel.”

He stated that out of over 340 infrastructural projects initiated in 2024, 195 had been completed, while 145 were still ongoing.

According to him, approximately 30 per cent of the projects are allocated to accommodation and office buildings, followed by airfield and operations facilities, which account for 19 per cent.

“Power supply and fencing projects accounted for 11 per cent and 7 per cent, respectively,” he added.

“In addition, I am honored to commission the Non-Commissioned Officers’ Mess, which features nine ensuite bedrooms, two lounges, a spacious storage room, and modern amenities,” he said.

The CAS stated that the airmen’s messing facility underscored his commitment to providing a comfortable and conducive environment where personnel could relax, socialize, and rejuvenate.

“We have successfully constructed several residential quarters for officers, airmen, and airwomen, as well as other barracks welfare infrastructure across NAF units,” he said.

Abubakar emphasised that Lagos remained as strategic to the NAF as ever and would this year play a critical role in hosting the 4th African Air Forces Forum from May 21 to May 23.

He further stated that the NAF, in collaboration with the Ministry of Aviation and Aerospace Development, planned to host Nigeria’s first-ever international airshow in Lagos in December.

“These landmark events will not only highlight Nigeria’s aviation and aerospace capabilities on the global stage but also drive industry growth and strengthen international collaborations,” he said.

He thanked President Bola Tinubu for his relentless support to the NAF and pledged his service and that of NAF in the actualisation of the ‘Renewed Hope’ agenda of his government.

