CAS pledges quality training for personnel

By Sani Idris

The Chief of Air Staff (CAS), AVM Hassan Abubakar, has pledged to provide quality training for all personnel to enhance Nigeria’s air power.

The CAS said in a message to the graduation of some 200 airmen and women in sundry courses, said the capacity of personnel would be robustly developed as key enabler of airpower employment and projection.

Abubakar, represented by AVM Muhammand Yusuf, the Director of Administration, NAF Headquarters, spoke at the Nigerian Air Force Institute of Administrative Management (NAFIAM), on Friday in Kaduna.

He said that part of his vision was to ensure that the Nigerian Air Force attain high level self-sufficiency in all areas.

The CAS said that the remarkable accomplishments NAF witnessed in recent years, was in line with the paradigm of continually pursuing purposeful training and human capacity development of all NAF personnel.

“It is expected that your knowledge would come in handy in strengthening the groups and wings across the country,” he added.

Abubakar therefore, urged the personnel to exhibit high level of professionalism in discharging their assigned tasks.

He mentioned the attributes of professionalism to include absolute loyalty, discipline, integrity, physical fitness, decisiveness, teamwork and courage, among others.

The CAS also tasked them to comply with rules of engagement during internal security operations, and

uphold the tenets of good civil-military relations.

Abubakar urged other NAF training institutions to emulate NAFIAM’s approach to training, so as to bridge the current deficit for skilled manpower in affected specialties and trades.

He thanked President Bola Tinubu for his resolve to continue supporting NAF and the Nigerian Armed Forces in general.

The CAS also thanked the National Assembly and relevant MDAs for their support, particularly in approving requisite funding for the service.

Earlier, Commandant of NAFIAM, Air Commodore Abdulrasheed Kotun, said the basic courses were to impart skills and requisite knowledge of non-technical ground trades on officers, airmen and airwomen.

He also explained that the intermediate and advance courses were to provide advanced skills and in-depth knowledge to enable the personnel function more effectively in higher responsibilities.

Kotun thanked the CAS for his exceptional interest in the affairs of the NAFIAM, exhibited through total support for its training programmes and massive infrastructural development.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that eight students did not graduate over low academic performance and two were withdrawn on disciplinary grounds.

The sundry courses include administration, clerical

physical education, catering, military band, and information. (NAN)

