CAS inaugurates 136-bed capacity female hostel at AFIT

By Sumaila Ogbaje

Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Oladayo Amao, has inaugurated a 136-bed capacity female hostel at the Air Force Institute of Technology (AFIT), Kaduna.

The Director, Public Relations and Information, Nigerian Air Force, Air Commodore Wap Maigida, made this known in a statement on Saturday in Abuja.

Amao, who was represented by the Chief of Policy and Plans, AVM Idi Lubo, said the hostel was constructed by Nigerian Air Force Investment Limited (NAFIL) to bridge accommodation gap in the institution.

He congratulated NAFIL and the Nigerian Air Force Holding Company (NAFHC) for ameliorating accommodation challenges in the institution.

The edifice, according to CAS, will assist AFIT in its desire to ensure all students reside within the school.

This, he said, would insulate the students from falling prey to criminal elements outside the campus, and ensure adequate, affordable and conducive accommodation for them.

He assured that NAF would continue to work towards self-sufficiency in all its responsibilities, including the provision of infrastructure.

According to him, NAF has in its over 59 years of existence, consistently prioritises provision of quality accommodation for all its personnel, including military institutions and schools.

Amao described the project as laudable and a reflection of the commitment of NAFIL to the progress of NAF.

According to him, NAFHC and its subsidiaries were established to complement the efforts of the Service.

Amao expressed delight with the progress of the institution which has attracted students to it.

“AFIT has continued to compete among other universities in the country and this has resulted in the surge in admission applications by prospective candidates which necessitated a higher demand for students’ accommodation among other facilities,” he said.

Earlier, the Managing Director of NAFIL, AVM Abubakar Adamu, said the hostel project was initiated to meet the welfare needs of NAF personnel.

Adamu added that the project was in response to calls by NAF Headquarters to assist AFIT with an ultra-modern hostel to meet the needs of its growing students population.

On his part, Group Managing Director NAFHC, AVM Musa Muktar, said that the investment company would continue to support AFIT to attain its set objectives. (NAN)