CAS harps on proactive security measures in NAF Bases

The Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Hasan Abubakar, has reiterated the need to reinforce proactive security measures toward safeguarding the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) Bases and its installations.

Abubakar said this at a One-Day Air Base Construction and Security Workshop 2024, on Thursday in Abuja.

The workshop is with the theme: “Optimising Air Base Security Through Cost-Effective Construction Project Management for the NAF’’.

He was represented by the Chief of Aircraft Engineering, AVM Pius Oahimire.

Abubakar said the importance of ensuring the safety and efficiency of air bases was as well for the defence of the nation and protection of personnel and assets.

“In an era where security threats are dynamic and multifaceted, it is imperative that we adopt a proactive approach to safeguarding our installations.

“However, we must do so in a manner that is both effective and sustainable.

“Mindful of the budgetary constraints that we face, the emplacement of physical security measures presents us with a unique challenge.

“How do we achieve maximum security with minimal resources? The answer lies in innovation, collaboration and strategic planning.

“We must leverage the latest advancement in security technology to bolster our defences while also exploring creative solutions that offer the greatest value for money,’’ he said.

The CAS called for effective collaboration between various stakeholders, including engineers, security experts and project managers to ensure coordinated efforts and in synergy.

He said the workshop marked a significant milestone in the efforts to enhance the security posture of air bases while also optimising their resources.

He urged participants to critically and creatively explore new ideas, challenge conventional wisdom and seek out opportunities for optimisation.

According to him, their goal is not merely to secure our air business but to do so in a manner that is efficient, sustainable and cost effective.

“Therefore, professionalism should serve as our guiding principle, compelling us to consistently deliver our best efforts wherever our responsibilities take us.

“The Nigerian Air Force celebrates 60 years in a few days’ time and has had its own fair share of breach of security that we have had to deal with decisively to ensure security of our bases.

“To strengthen that resolve, I encourage you to approach this workshop with the spirit of collaboration and comfort,’’ he added.

The Coordinator, Project Implementation Management Team, NAF, AVM Babatunde Phillips, said the workshop was a continuation of their efforts to foster excellence in project management and security implementation in NAF.

Phillips said the need for robust and efficient security measures of NAF Bases had been heightened by the ever evolving security landscape characterised by uncertainties.

He emphasised the need to explore innovative strategies and best practices for constructing and achieving maximum security of air bases at minimal cost.

“Together, we will explore the latest advancements in security technology, share practical experience from the field and identify opportunities for synergy and collaboration.

“As we embark on this journey together, I encourage each of you to actively participate, engage with your peers and contribute your expertise and perspectives,’’ he said. (NAN)

By Sumaila Ogbaje