CAS commends operatives’ commitment to national security

The Chief of Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Hassan Bala-Abubakar, has commended the dedication of the Air Component of Operation FANSAN YAMMA to the nation’s security.

By Abbas Bamalli

Bala-Abubakar made the commendation in Katsina on Monday during the 2025 Sallah luncheon with the personnel of the 213 Forward Operating Base and Air Component, Operation FANSAN YAMMA.

He was represented by the Air Officer Commanding Special Operations Command, Usman Abdullahi.

He stated, “I wish to commend you, our gallant officers, airmen, and airwomen of the Air Component, for your unwavering commitment, not just to the mission, but to one another and to the security of our great nation.”

Bala-Abubakar assured the personnel that their welfare remained a top priority.

“I am determined to provide you with the necessary equipment, training, and support to achieve greater excellence.”

He further stated that these efforts were essential to contributing to the effective discharge of their duties.

He encouraged the personnel to remain focused, saying, “The Nigerian Air Force remains fully committed to your welfare and operational effectiveness until ultimate victory is achieved.”

While acknowledging the challenges unique to their operational environment, the CAS emphasised that these should not hinder their progress, reiterating the importance of restoring normalcy to the region.

“Let us continue to forge ahead with determination and resilience.

“Every effort we make today strengthens our nation’s security and stability,” he said.

He also took a moment to remember the fallen heroes, expressing gratitude for their sacrifice and praying for the continued repose of their souls.

Bala-Abubakar thanked President Bola Tinubu for his visionary leadership and support of the Armed Forces, particularly the Nigerian Air Force, and extended his appreciation to Gov. Dikko Radda for his collaboration in enhancing security within the state.

He also commended the Theatre Commander of Joint Task Force Operation FANSAN YAMMA, as well as the Nigerian Army, other security agencies, and host communities for their cooperation.

Earlier, the Theatre Commander of Joint Task Force Operation FANSAN YAMMA and Commander of the 213 Forward Operating Base, Garba Jibia, highlighted the significance of the Sallah luncheon.

He noted that it was organised to boost the morale of frontline troops.

He reported that joint operations from January 2025 had led to the successful elimination of numerous bandits and terrorists, including top commanders, which had significantly reduced their ability to carry out attacks.(NAN)