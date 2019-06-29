CAS charges NAF personnel to sustain tempo against insurgents, bandits

#TrackNigeria: The Chief of Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Sadiq Abubakar has charged Air Force personnel to sustain the tempo of operations against insurgents, kidnappers, bandits and other criminals in the country.

Abubakar gave the charge during the inauguration of renovated block of 30 two-bedroom quarters for Senior Non Commissioned Officers at NAF Base Kaduna on Saturday.

Abubakar was represented by the Air Officer Commanding Air Training Command Kaduna, AVM Mohammad Sulaiman.

“My dear officers, airmen, and airwomen, as the administration continues to provide the much needed support to sustain the tempo of operations against insurgency, kidnapping and other forms of armed banditry, so also must our efforts be sustained to reposition the NAF into a highly professional and disciplined force for effective, efficient and timely employment of airpower in response to Nigerian National Security imperatives.

“I am delighted to be here with you as we commission one of the projects forming part of the infrastructural renewal program of this administration.

“Projects like this were initiated in all NAF Bases to ensure the provision of a conducive atmosphere for personnel at their various work places and homes in line with the change agenda of the President and Commander in Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“Accordingly, providing decent housing for officers, airmen and airwomen remain one of the priorities of NAF Policy thrust towards ensuring the Nigerian Air Force personnel and their families live in a befitting accommodation and better prepared to respond to various exigencies of the Service.”

Abubakar said NAF base Kaduna being the Premier Base of the Air Force and home of Air Training Command is crucial to the successful conduct of aircrew and air operations support training.

”It is therefore appropriate that, such a Base receive a commensurate attention in terms of the provision of facilities for the general well-being of personnel and their families.

“Accordingly, there are ongoing constructions of new quarters as well as arrangement to address many other areas of infrastructural deficit in the Base.

”It is hoped that this would create an enabling environment and motivation for personnel to discharge their duties effectively and efficiently.”

The air chief stressed that supporting the personnel appropriately is central to the achievement of success in securing Nigeria’s air space.

“As such, the administration remains committed to upgrading, reforming and building of new facilities as part of infrastructural development drive in all Nigerian Air Force Units.

“This administration will continue with infrastructural renewal in all NAF Bases towards the achievement of a decent and conducive environment.

“I enjoin you all to re-dedicate yourselves and continue to add value towards making the Service more relevant and effective in addressing the current and future security challenges in the country,” Abubakar said.

Earlier, the Acting Commander 453 Base Services Group (BSG ) Kaduna, Wing Commander Abdullahi Bagale, said the phenomenal development in the base is a remarkable milestone in the air chief’s drive towards improving the living condition of NAF personnel.

Bagale urged the beneficiaries of the structure to reciprocate the gesture with continuous dedication to duty as well as developing and upholding high standard of maintenance culture. (NAN)

Share this: WhatsApp

Tweet





Print

