CAS calls for teamwork in tackling security challenges

By Mohammed Tijjani

The Chief of Air Staff (CAS), AVM Hassan Abubakar, has tasked officers and soldiers of the Nigerian Armed Forces to embrace teamwork as Nigeria tackles prevailing security challenges.

The CAS spoke on Friday at the graduation of 309 participants of Junior Course 95 of the Armed Forces Command and Staff College (AFCSC), Jaji, Kaduna State.

“You must uphold the highest levels of discipline in your service to the country.

“Including respect for the rule of law and human rights as well as character, integrity, excellence, service and teamwork, which I consider very key to the development of an officer.”

Abubakar who was the guest of honour charged them to be ready to apply their new knowledge in confronting the multifaceted security challenges in the country.

He told them that Nigerians have very high expectations of the military, and charged them not to fail the nation.

The CAS however said in the course of various operations, they must be guided by the Armed Forces Act, Standard Operating Procedures and Rules of Engagement.

He assured that with the unwavering support of the Federal Government, the Defence and Services Headquarters would provide all that they needed within available resources, to succeed in assigned tasks.

Abubakar appreciated the support of the Federal Government, through the Ministry of Defence in the sustenance of the college.

He also appreciated President Bola Tinubu for his resolve to continue supporting the Nigerian Armed Forces.

Abubakar said the AFCSC has always stood tall as a military institution responsible for training middle cadre officers.

He said that the AFCSC has over the years perform its bit consistently by graduating professionally qualified Grade III Staff Officers of the armed forces, ministries, departments and agencies as well as those from allied countries.

“As graduates of this prestigious military institution, you have been sufficiently groomed and enabled to perform optimally in command and staff appointments at the tactical or operational levels of command, in furtherance of our collective national security.

“Therefore, I want you to be conscious of the designation “Passed Junior Staff Course”, which carries greater responsibility for the caliber and productivity of staff officers engaged in staff and field activities.

“The Junior Staff Course is designed to create a solid foundation and get them ready for staff and field work at the tactical level.

“I will implore you to imbibe and guard those qualities very closely, because you will still require them to succeed in the field.

“As you return to your respective units, organisations and countries, remember that you will be given appointments and duties that will push the limits of your knowledge and test the abilities you have acquired while on this course.”

The CAS particularly tasked the young officers to be efficient and decisive in carrying out assigned missions.

“For officers of the Nigerian armed forces, your sense of judgment in using these abilities will be even more helpful now than ever, in the light of our prevailing national security situation.

“You must uphold the highest levels of discipline in your service to the country, including respect for the rule of law and human rights as well as character, integrity, excellence, service and teamwork, which I consider very key to the development of an officer.

“As representatives of the armed forces, and also as individuals, you must uphold these values, “he said.

Earlier, the AFCSC Commandant, AVM Emmanuel Wonah said the junior course involved intense field training and academic activities designed to develop the command, analytical and communication skills of junior officers.

“As you go back to your respective countries and agencies, I enjoin you all to be good ambassadors of the College, continue to sustain and nurture the friendship you have developed here.”

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) report that the participants spent 23 weeks undertaking variety of challenging assignments, including numerous presentations, lectures, discussions, exercises and trips outside the College.

NAN report that awards were given to students who excelled during the course. (NAN)

