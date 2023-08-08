CAS assures intense air operations against criminals

By Mohammed Tijjani

The Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Hasan Abubakar says the Nigeria Air Force (NAF) has intensified air operations against criminals in all theaters of operation across the country.

Abubakar said on Tuesday during an operational visit to the NAF Base Kaduna that the air interdiction missions have been recording remarkable successes against adversaries.

“If you notice in recent times, not only in the South South, we have been hitting a lot of vessels of oil bouncers and illegal refineries.

“We have also been hitting a lot of terrorists and bandits in the Northwest and North Central region; a lot of the terrorists are now pledging to drop their arms and are seeking to come to negotiation table,” the CAS said.

He said that the intensity of the air power would be enhanced and assured Nigerians that the criminals would be brought to their knees.

Abubakar said that the visit was to engage with the troops and assure them of his commitment to their welfare and wellbeing, as well as encourage them to smoke out and neutralise all adversaries, to keep the country safe.

The CAS described the NAF base Kaduna as pivotal to the operation of the service, offering diverse trainings and serving as home of the North West Air Component of Joint Task Force, Operation Whirl Punch.

“Virtually every personnel of NAF has at one point or the other pass through here in the course of their career for one form of training or the other,” he added.(NAN)

