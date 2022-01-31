Carter Centre treats 36.1m cases of elephantiasis in Plateau, Nasarawa

The Carter Centre, an international non governmental organisation has successfully treated 36.1 million cases of Lymphatic Filariasis (elephantiasis), in Plateau and Nasarawa State.The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Lymphatic filariasis, commonly known as elephantiasis, is a Neglected Tropical Disease (NTD).Elephantiasis is a tropical disease caused by parasitic worms that are spread through mosquito bites.

The skin gets thick and hard, resembling an elephant’s skin.Dr Abel Eigege, who is the Carter Center’s Director of Integrated Health Progrommes in charge of Plateau, Nasarawa and Ebonyi made this known on Sunday in Seri, Kanke Local Government of Plateau to commemorate the 2022 World NTD Day.The director said that the centre also successfully carried over 10, 000 surgeries of Lymphatic Filariasis (LF), (swelling in the legs, arms and genitalia).“

As part of our success story, we interrupted the transmission of Guinea Worm in 2008, we successfully eradicated and in 2013 Nigeria was certified Guinea Worm free.“We started the Oncho programme in 1992, by 2017, we interrupted the transmission and we eliminated the transmission last 2021. “It is a major milestone a major milestone in the sense that Plateau and Nasarawa states are the only states that have eliminated onchocerciasis (river blindness), they are also the only states that have eliminated Lymphatic Filariasis (elephantises). “It may interest you to know that Nigeria has the highest body of onchocerciasis (river blindness) in the world. “So if you can eliminate the transmission in any place, it gives a pointer that is possible to eliminate it. It gives hope. I know Carter Center boosts hope and it also deals with diseases,” he said.



On the NTD World Day , he said, the 2022 theme is: “Achieving heath equity to end the neglect of poverty- related diseases’ was to celebrate the success stories of the centre. He commended government for human resource support by allowing their staff to assist the center in carrying its interventions.Eigege however, said that the money used for the intervention in the field have been largely due to donor support to the centre.Also speaking, Mr Philemon Dagwa, Plateau NTD Coordinator lauded the centre for its interventions that saved many lives.“Carter Centre has been been working on the Plateau for more than two decades, and so many diseases have been eradicated.“Government had been driving the system by making available their staff to support Carter Centre,” he added.

Mrs Elizabeth Jerl, a patient being treated for elephantises, appreciated Carter Centre for coming to her aid.“I could hardly walk before now but with the treatment, I can move around,”she said.She, however, appealed to the center to make available more drugs to them on regular basis.NAN) reports that the people in Seri came out in their numbers with different cultural dances to celebrate the day.

NAN reports that the World Health Organisation (WHO) says 859 million people in 50 countries worldwide remain threatened by lymphatic filariasis and require preventive chemotherapy to stop the spread of this parasitic infection.It said Lymphatic filariasis can be eliminated by stopping the spread of infection through preventive chemotherapy with safe medicine combinations repeated annually.

The world health body said elimination of lymphatic filariasis is possible by stopping the spread of the infection through preventive chemotherapy. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

