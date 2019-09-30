Cars45 introduces emergency service

Cars45 has introduced emergency services for stranded customers at short notices, according to a statement issued Monday.

“Car breakdowns won’t last for long” is the promise from Nigeria’s leading automotive trading platform, Cars45 as it introduces its Emergency Service.

“The Cars45 Emergency Service is set to deliver professional, quick-response services for stranded consumers at prompt notice.

“This service is aimed at bringing relief and comfort to road users on every journey providing roadside assistance coverage across issues that range from jump-starting a vehicle if the battery loses charge, replacing a flat tire with a spare, delivering fuel to stranded vehicles, towing off disabled vehicles and lockout services for keys that have been locked inside the vehicle.”

Vice President, Customer and Dealer Experience, Oluseyi Folaranmi noted that this service is borne out of Cars45’s commitment to providing its valued customers with essential automotive services that make their lives easier and more productive.

“The Emergency Service is testament to Cars45’s efforts at improving customer experience and bringing relief to road users on their journey. Our commitment is to consistently improve the nation’s automotive industry with extensive investment in developing solutions that make life better and delivers convenience to users on every trip.”

To enjoy this service, which is being piloted in the Ikoyi, Victoria Island and Lekki Phase 1 areas of Lagos, consumers should dial 09094545450 for roadside assistance.

Known for bringing transparency to Nigeria’s marketplace for used vehicles, Cars45 has become synonymous with creating delightful consumer experiences by offering people a fast and convenient way to buy, sell or swap their cars.