Carpenter jailed 6 months for stealing iron rod pipes

An Upper Area Court in Karu, Abuja on Tuesday sentenced a carpenter, Ayomide Ogunyanwo to six months imprisonment for stealing iron rod pipes worth N50,000.

The Judge, Hassan Mohammed, sentenced Ogunyanwo, who lives near Bristol Academy Karu site, Abuja, after he pleaded guilty to criminal trespass and theft.

However, the court gave the convict an option to pay a fine of N15, 000.

Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, Ade Adeyanju, told the court that on March 8, the convict scaled the fence if the academy and stole two iron rods valued at N50, 000.

During police investigation, he said, it was discovered that the convict sold the iron rod pipes.

Adeyanju said the matter was reported at the Karu Police Station by the complainant, Momoh Ibrahim of near Bristol academy Karu site, Abuja.

He said that the offence contravened the provisions of sections 348 and 288 of the Penal Code. (NAN)

