Carpenter jailed 2 years for stealing phone

An Upper Area Court in Kubwa, Abuja, on Thursday sentenced a 27-year-old carpenter, Abubakar Sani to two years imprisonment in for stealing a cell phone.

The Judge, Abdullahi Jibril sentenced Sani who lives in Dei-dei, Abuja, after he pleaded guilty to theft.

Jibril gave the order without an option of fine and warned Sani to desist from committing crimes and be of good behaviour.

Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, Babajide Olanipekun told the court that the complainant, Ugwanyi Ugochukwu of Phase 2, Kubwa, reported the matter at Kubwa Police Station on Oct.16.

Olanipekun said Sani stole the complainant’s Techno cellphone valued N65, 000 while he was asleep on the said date.

The prosecution counsel said while Sani attempted to escape, he was caught and the phone recovered adding that he had committed a similar offence before.

The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of sections 287 of the Penal Code.

Sani however, begged the court for leniency saying he would not repeat it again. (NAN)

