Carpenter, 40, docked for allegedly stealing window frames

By Uche Bibilari

A 40-year-old carpenter, Musa Ibrahim, on Wednesday appeared in an Upper Area Court, Gwagwalada, FCT, for allegedly stealing window frames worth N2 million.

The police charged Ibrahim, who resides in Abuja, with criminal conspiracy and theft.

The Prosecution Counsel, Abdullahi Tanko, told the court that the complainant, Mr Obadiah Ishaya, of Dynamite Estate Abuja, reported the matter at the police station on Oct. 14.

Tanko said that the defendant, and others now at large, criminally conspired and trespassed into the estate located on airport road.

The prosecutor said that they vandalised the window frames valued at N2 million, adding that during investigation, one cutlass and a piece of window frame, was recovered from the defendant.

He said the offences contravened the provisions of sections 97 and 287 of the Penal Code.

Ibrahim, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The Judge, Malam Sani Umar, admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N1 million, with one reasonable and reliable surety in like sum.

Umar further ruled that the surety must be resident within the court’s jurisdiction.

He also added that the surety, whose address must be verified by one of the court’s officials, must provide two recent passport photographs.

The judge further directed that the surety must provide a photocopy of a valid means of identification, and if he or she defaulted, they should be remanded in prison custody.

Umar then adjourned the case until Dec. 7, for further hearing. (NAN)

