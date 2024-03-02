Carpe Diem: Don’t Forget to Live, By Osmund Agbo

This past weekend, Lifetime Entertainment Services, a subsidiary of A+E Networks, premiered a docuseries titled “Where is Wendy Williams?”. This four-part special delves into the captivating life and career of Wendy Williams, the once dynamic 59-year-old American broadcaster, media personality, and writer. Renowned for hosting the nationally syndicated television talk show, “The Wendy Williams Show,” from 2008 to 2021, Williams has left an indelible mark on the entertainment industry

The documentary follows Williams’s journey to revive her career after health concerns abruptly halted her talk show in 2022. However, what truly grips viewers are the deeply personal and unsettling scenes depicting Williams’s declining health. Recently diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia and aphasia (FTD), she grapples with memory loss and struggles to engage in meaningful conversations.

During its heyday, “The Wendy Williams Show” garnered widespread attention for its confrontational interviews with celebrity guests and Williams’s outspoken commentary, boasting an impressive audience of 12 million viewers. As the host, Williams commanded a staggering $55,000 per episode, grossing a minimum of $10 million annually. Yet, at 59, she finds herself battling illness and placed under financial guardianship—an unexpected turn of events highlighting life’s fragility.

Williams’s story echoes that of another American icon, Chadwick Boseman, the beloved actor known for his role in the superhero film “Black Panther,” who tragically succumbed to colon cancer at the age of 43. As a medical doctor, I’ve witnessed countless young patients pass through my door, and like Williams and Boseman, they harbored grand aspirations only to have their dreams cut short by life’s unpredictable twists and turns.

Recently, I’ve been pondering a fundamental question: How do we define success? Is it the individual with a modest income but otherwise living a decent life, always present at home when needed, relishing evenings, weekends, and holidays with their family, actively engaging in their children’s activities? Or is it the big baller high-earning millionaires, rarely seen by their loved ones, consumed by the pursuit of wealth and societal recognition?

Is success quantified by the accumulation of wealth, the relentless pursuit of fame, and the acquisition of material possessions that society deems prestigious, thus rendering us objects of envy among our peers? Or does true success manifest in the pursuit of happiness and fulfillment on our own terms, liberated from the societal pressures and expectations that often dictate our paths in life?

I often wonder about the lives of celebrities once the spotlight dims, the adoring crowds disperse, and they retreat to the sanctuary of their personal spaces. Are these individuals truly happy, or are they merely putting on a facade for the public eye? There exists a stark contrast between our public personas, crafted to project appeal, and our private lives, where we engage in activities that genuinely bring us joy.

The Dalai Lama, when asked about his observations of humanity, once remarked, “Man. Because he sacrifices his health in order to make money. Then he sacrifices money to recuperate his health. And then he is so anxious about the future that he does not enjoy the present; the result being that he does not live in the present or the future; he lives as if he is never going to die, and then dies having never really lived.”

Too often, we become ensnared in the pursuit of material wealth and societal validation, neglecting our physical and emotional well-being in the process. We sacrifice the present moment for the promise of a brighter future, only to realize too late that true fulfillment lies in embracing the present and savoring life’s simple pleasures.

In the hustle and bustle of modern life, it’s all too easy to get caught up in the relentless pursuit of success, wealth, and accomplishment. We find ourselves swept away by the demands of work, the pressures of society, and the expectations we place upon ourselves. In this ceaseless pursuit, however, there’s a danger that we overlook one of life’s most precious gifts: the opportunity to truly live.

Living is more than just existing; it’s about experiencing the fullness of life in all its richness and diversity. It’s about savoring the simple joys, embracing new experiences, and cultivating meaningful connections with others. Yet, amidst our busy schedules and endless to-do lists, it’s all too easy to lose sight of what truly matters.

The truth is, life is fleeting. Time waits for no one, and each moment that slips away is a moment that can never be reclaimed. We owe it to ourselves to make the most of the time we have, to seize every opportunity for happiness and fulfillment.

So, how do we ensure that we don’t forget to live? It starts with mindfulness and intentionality. We must make a conscious effort to prioritize the things that bring us joy and fulfillment, whether it’s spending time with loved ones, pursuing our passions, or simply taking a moment to appreciate the beauty of the world around us.

Living also requires us to break free from the constraints of fear and doubt that hold us back. Too often, we allow ourselves to be governed by our insecurities, hesitating to take risks or pursue our dreams. But true living means embracing the unknown, stepping out of our comfort zones, and embracing the possibility of failure as a necessary part of growth.

At times, our demanding careers thrust us into high-pressure environments, where every moment feels like being inside a pressure cooker, leaving little room for anything else. We become slaves to our ambition, prioritizing work above all else, neglecting our own well-being and the needs of our families.

We must find balance and prioritize what truly matters. While ambition and drive are important, they must be tempered with self-care and reflection. We must learn to listen to our bodies and minds, recognizing when we need to slow down and recharge. True success encompasses not only professional achievements but also personal fulfillment and meaningful connections with those we care about.

Perhaps most importantly, living is about cultivating gratitude for the blessings we have and finding meaning in even the smallest of moments. It’s about recognizing that true wealth lies not in material possessions, but in the richness of our experiences and the depth of our connections with others.

Life is too precious to be squandered on trivial pursuits and meaningless distractions. Instead, we should embrace every day as an opportunity to savor the beauty of existence, to create memories that will last a lifetime, and to leave a legacy of love and compassion, honoring the gift of each day.

Osmund Agbo is the author of ‘Black Grit, White Knuckles: The Philosophy of Black Renaissance and an upcoming novel, “The Velvet Court: Courtesan Chronicles”.