Carnival: Argument over leftover fuel allegedly causes death

By Moses Omorogieva

The police in Lagos State have said that an argument over leftover fuel from a carnival reportedly resulted in the death one Mr Fubara Onyengi.

The carnival to celebrate the New Year’s Day took place at the Lakeview Phase 2, Amuwo-Odofin, according to the command’s spokesman, SP Benjamin Hundeyin.

Hundeyin told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday that Onyengi reportedly died from stabbing following the argument.

Hundeyin said that a brother to the deceased, whose name was not mentioned, reported the case at the Estate Police Station, Amuwo-Odofin.

He said that the deceased’s brother told the police that about 7.00 a.m. on Jan. 1, his brother was stabbed on the throat by someone simply identified as Sunday.

“The deceased brother said his brother gave up the ghost when he was rushed to a private hospital located at Lakeview Phase 2, Amuwo-Odofin.

“Detectives from the police station swiftly visited the scene; the suspect was arrested and the knife allegedly used for the crime recovered.

“The scene was photographed and the corpse removed from the private hospital and deposited at the Yaba General Hospital mortuary for autopsy, while investigation continues,” he said. (NAN)