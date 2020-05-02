Caritas Nigeria distributes multi- million naira palliatives to vulnerable Nigerians

Caritas Nigeria, an NGO, on Saturday distributed the third phase of a multi-million Naira worth of palliatives for vulnerable Nigerians to cushion the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic lockdown.

At the event in Abuja, Rev. Fr Uchechukwu Obodoechina, Executive Secretary, Caritas Nigeria, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that hopefully the palliatives would minimise the hardship and suffering of vulnerable people.

Obodoechina said that a good number of Nigerians live on daily income from their menial jobs, this period would become unbearable for them.

While noting the difficulty in staying indoors, Obodoechina charged the government to do more in overhauling the situation of testing for COVID-19 before it gets out of hand.

According to him, the lockdown should continue and Government should intensify testing.

”A lot of Nigerians are not taking the COVID-19 seriously and are not using protective measures, so easing the lockdown may be disastrous.

”Government must use the power the citizens have given to it to protect the citizens and do the right thing.”

The Cleric noted that the world was, “fighting a war but a very different kind of war and it’s no deceit, it is very real and it will cripple us in many ways.

”We must understand it and protect ourselves, let us move forward with faith, trust, hope and confidence that we can overcome the COVID-19 pandemic.

”Let no one deceive himself or herself, Coronavirus is real and is a threat to humanity and everything we stand for,” he added.

Obodoechina also charged the government to fish out those using the situation to enrich themselves because some people were enriching themselves during this ugly situation.

”some people often use emergencies and crisis to enrich themselves.

“They use situations of calamity to enrich ourselves, anybody who tampers with palliatives, relief materials provided for the vulnerable and the poor is committing a criminal offence and should be dealt with as a criminal.

“Those who are charged with the responsibility of distributing relief materials should be honest and do it as unto their God; they should know that it is about saving humanity.

“It is about dignity of the human person; don’t keep anything aside for yourselves whether it is money or materials or foodstuff.

“I think we should be patriotic; that you are a Nigerian, you should do the best to help people, that is how we can have an integrated nation,” he said.He, however, noted that although the government had tried in combating the spread of the virus, it needed to brace up and double it’s efforts.Obodoechina urged government to ensure the judicious and transparent use of the donations and records should be kept in the archives of history.

”Government should expand the number of testing centres, medical supplies and more laboratories.”

Rev fr. Zacharia Samjumi, who noted that Nigerians were courageous and resilient people, added that they would triumph over the pandemic.

Samjumi urged the government to try other means to help the people and intensify testing.(NAN)