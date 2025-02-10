Caring for PwDs, a fundamental right – Abbas

Mr Tajudden Abbas, Speaker of the House of Representatives says caring for Persons with Disabilities (PwDs) is not just an act of kindness, but a fundamental human right that must be observed.

By Ahmed Musa

Mr Tajudden Abbas, Speaker of the House of Representatives says caring for Persons with Disabilities (PwDs) is not just an act of kindness, but a fundamental human right that must be observed.

Abbas stated this on Monday while declaring open a One-day National Stakeholders Consultation on the 2025 Global Disability Summit (GDS2025) Commitments, organised by the National Commission for Persons with Disabilities (NCPWD) in Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the event was organised for stakeholders to brainstorm and find a common ground on Nigeria’s commitment ahead of 2025 Global Disability Summit expected to hold in Germany in April 2025.

The Speaker, who was represented by the Chairman, House Committee on Disability Matters, Hon. Bashiru Daudu, said the House will continue to provide necessary legislations that will promote the dignity, welfare and wellbeing of PwDs.

“It is globally resolved that caring for PwDs is not just an act of kindness, but a fundamental human right and part of the obligations of a just society.

“Caring for PwDs is about the restoration and preservation of human dignity” he said.

Speaking on the Summit, Abbas said, it was imperative for stakeholders to review the progress made so far with a view to articulate the priority areas for necessary action.

“As we prepare for the 2025 Global Disability Summit, we must review our progress towards inclusion and equity for PWDs, identify gaps in our commitments, and reaffirm our resolve to drive towards a more inclusive future.

“The issues about equity and access for disabled persons in our country are about our common humanity.

“The opportunity that we have today is for us to make meaningful commitments that will transform the lives of our disabled brothers and sisters.

“These are essential community-building values, and that is the significance of the Global Disability Summit” he said.

For his part, the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Reduction, Prof. Nantewe Yilwatda assured government readiness to work with stakeholders to deliver Nigeria’s commitments in advancing the course of PwDs.

The minister, represented by Mr Valentine Ezulu, said the commitments included the inclusion of PWDs in social protection coverage through an inclusive National Social Safety Net.

Yilwatda also explained that, government scaled up the disability-friendly education, skills acquisition training as well as promote digital and financial inclusion for PwDs.

According to him, the ministry also ensured adequate implementation of accessibility standards across private and public buildings as well as deepening partnership with civil society organisations and International NGOs.

Earlier, the Executive Secretary, National Commission for Persons with Disabilities, Mr Ayuba Gufwan said Nigeria has taken a lead among countries in Africa that developed and implemented disability inclusive policies.

Gufwan said, the summit will provide Nigeria with another opportunity to reaffirm its commitment towards advancing the course of Persons with Disabilities.

“Since 2018, when the first edition of the GDS was held in the United Kingdom, Nigeria has consistently made commitments and has made appreciable progress by fulfilling her commitments.

“In 2018, Nigeria pledged to enact the Disability Act and in less than a year, specifically by January 2019, the federal government fulfilled this commitment.

“We also made progress especially in the development of policy frameworks to drive disability-inclusive education, social protection, access to public infrastructure, job creation for PwDs,’’ he said. (NAN)