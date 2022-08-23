Caretaker in court over alleged theft of pipes worth N2m

By Talatu Maiwada

The Police on Tuesday, arraigned a 40-year-old Caretaker, Mika Saidu, before a Kado Grade 1 Area Court, Abuja, for allegedly stealing ice-block machine pipes worth N2 million.

The police charged Saidu of Jabi, Abuja, with criminal breach of trust and theft.

The defendant however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Prosecution Counsel, Fabian Nwaforji, told the court that Ruth Yusuf of Jahi FCT, Abuja, reported the matter at Life Camp Police station, on June 18.

Nwaforji alleged that on April 4, the defendant, who was a caretaker of a plot at Jahi, was contracted by the complainant to secure some items for two months.

He alleged that the complainant gave three AC compressors, a GP tank and five ice block machine pipes to the defendant for safe keeping at his plot.

Nwaforji said that before the expiration of the agreed date with the defendant, the complainant went to check the items and on arrival she realised five ice-block machine pipes were missing.

According to the prosecution counsel, during police investigation, the defendant admitted to the offence adding that, the offence contravenes Sections 312 and 287 of the Penal Code.

Mrs Charity Samuel, counsel to the defendant, prayed the court to grant bail to the defendant in the most liberal terms, citing sections 35(4) and 36(5) of the 1999 constitution and sections 158 and 165 of the Administrative Criminal Justice Act 2015.

The defence counsel also said the defendant will not jump bail or interfere in the investigation, adding that the defendant would provide a reliable surety and would always be available for his trial.

The prosecution counsel, however, did not object to the bail application made by the defence counsel.

The Area Court Judge, Mohammed Wakili, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N500, 000 with a surety in like sum.

Wakili ordered that the defendant must provide a reliable surety, who must reside within the jurisdiction of the court.

He added that the surety must provide a print out of BVN, two recent passport photographs and a valid identification card, which must be verified by the court’s Registrar.

The judge adjourned the case until Sept. 6, for hearing. (NAN)

