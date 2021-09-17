Caretaker chairman mourns Kwara APC chieftain Rex Olawoye’s death

Mr Bashir Omolaja Bolarinwa, Caretaker Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kwara, has described the death of Chief Rex Olawoye as the exit of an icon from the political firmament of the state.

Bolarinwa made the description in a statement he personally signed on Friday in Ilorin.

“A political icon is gone; Baba Rex was a political trail blazer, one of the very best.

“His sojourn in politics was enriching and edifying. He exemplified the ideal of speaking truth to power.

“He never minced words; you knew where he stood in any matter.

“As one of the forebears of ‘O to ge’, Baba did not seek any pecuniary gain as he joined others in the trenches to attempt to institute a new order and a Kwara of his dream,” he said.

Bolarinwa added that the deceased was a confidant, an adviser and a quintessential political leader in Ifelodun and the entire Kwara.

According to him, Olawoye will be missed.

“On behalf of our party, l join his family, friends, political associates, Ifelodun and Kwara to mourn the death of a colossus, who left indelible prints in the politics of our dear state.

“May Almighty God repose his soul,” the caretaker chairman added.

NAN reports that Olawoye, a pharmacist, died on Thursday at the age of 71.

He was a chairman of Ifelodun Local Government. (NAN)

