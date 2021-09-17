Caretaker chairman mourns Kwara APC chieftain Rex Olawoye’s death

September 17, 2021 Favour Lashem Anti-corruption,Governance,Election Project 0



Mr Bashir Omolaja Bolarinwa, Caretaker Chairman All Progressives Congress  (APC) in Kwara, has described death of Rex Olawoye as exit an icon from political firmament state.

Bolarinwa made description  in a statement he personally signed on Friday in Ilorin.

“A political icon is gone; Baba Rex was a political trail blazer, one very best.

“His sojourn in politics was enriching and edifying. He exemplified the ideal speaking truth to power.

“He never minced words; you knew where he stood in any matter.

“As one the forebears of ‘O to ge’, Baba did not seek any pecuniary gain as he joined others in the trenches to attempt to institute a new order and a Kwara his dream,” he said.

Bolarinwa added that the deceased was a confidant, an adviser and a quintessential political leader in Ifelodun and the entire Kwara.

According to him,  Olawoye will be  missed.

“On behalf our party, l join his family, friends, political associates, Ifelodun and Kwara to mourn the death a colossus, who left indelible prints in the politics our dear state.

“May Almighty God repose his soul,” the caretaker chairman added.

NAN reports that Olawoye, a pharmacist, died on Thursday at the age 71.

He was a chairman Ifelodun Local Government. (NAN)

Tags: , , , , ,