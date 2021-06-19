Cardiologist says stress management crucial to tackling HBP

June 19, 2021 Chimezie Godfrey Health, News, Project 0



Dr Okechukwu Anthony, a cardiologist, has said that stress was critical to and treating High Blood Pressure (HBP).

Anthony told the Agency of Nigeria(NAN) on Friday in Abuja that inadequate or poor- sleep could negatively affect people’s mood, their mental alertness, energy level and their physical health.

He noted that most Nigerians suffering from HBP hardly create time to relax or learn relaxation techniques.

“Meditation, progressive muscle relaxation, guided imagery and deep breathing exercises are powerful relaxation techniques and stress-busters,” he explained.

According to him, most Nigerians do not strengthen their social network by connecting with other people, joining an organisation or participating in any support group.

“The more people juggle work and demands, the lower their stress level.

“People need to try to their stressful situations if they can. Do not let stressful situations fester. Hold problem-solving sessions and use negotiation skills at home and at work.

“People need to nurture themselves; they need to treat themselves to a massage and truly savour experiences.

“People should eat slowly and really focus on the taste and sensation of each bite.

“Let them take a walk or a nap, or better still, listen to their favorite music,” he advised.

Anthony regretted that most Nigerians, because of pride and fear of what think of them, hardly ask for .

“Do not be afraid to ask for from your friends, neighbours and congregation or your Church members.

“So clerics do not ask for they are sick because of fear of what people think or say. Very often, this leads to their death.

“If stress and anxiety persist, talk to a doctor.

“Live a healthy lifestyle, a healthy weight, don’t smoke, have regular exercise and a diet that includes fruits, vegetables, whole grains, lean protein and healthful fats.

“With all these precautions, HBP can be a thing of the past,” he explained.(NAN)

Tags: , , , , , , , ,