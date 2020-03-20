Car wash operator bags 30 days imprisonment for slapping woman

A Karmo Grade I Area Court, Abuja, on Friday sentenced a 30-year-old Car wash operator, Marut Adeyinka, to 30 days imprisonment for slapping a woman.

Adeyinka, who resides at Suleja, Niger State, pleaded guilty

to a two-count charge of causing hurt and assault and begged the court for leniency.

The judge, Inuwa Maiwada, however, gave Adeyinka an option to pay a fine of N5, 000.

Earlier, the prosecution counsel, Ijeoma Ukagah told the court that the matter was reported on March 15, at Utako Police Station, Abuja, by Ms Olaide Afoli, who lives in Karmo village Abuja.

Ukagah said the defendant slapped Afoli during an altercation.

She said that the complainant sustained injury on her face.

The prosecutor said the offence contravened the provisions of sections 264 and 245 of the Penal Code. (NAN)