Car moving with 3 tyres arrested, driver prosecuted by FRSC

By Chimezie Godfrey

A car with 3 tyres has been arrested by a patrol team of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) along Abeokuta – Sagamu expressway.

This is contained statement signed by Chief Route Commander, Florence Okpe, FRSC Public Education Officer for Sector Commander FRSC Ogun Sector Command.

Okpe noted that the arrest was in line with Corp’s Marshall directive on total clampdown on rickety vehicles.

She stated,”In line with Corp’s Marshall directive on total clampdown on rickety vehicles led to the arrest of a Toyota Camry car moving with only 3 tyres along Abeokuta – Sagamu Expressway on Monday 4 Sept. 2023.

“The arrest of the Toyota Camry car with registration number FFF 522 TK was made by a patrol team of FRSC Ogun Sector Command, Abeokuta while performing their statutory duties and the driver charged to Court for driving mechanical deficiency vehicle

“The enforcement against dangerous vehicles was intensified by FRSC Ogun State Command after a recent video of a car moving with 3 tyres along the same Abeokuta – Sagamu Expressway went viral.”

The Sector Commander FRSC Ogun Sector Command CC ANTHONY UGA advised motorists to obey traffic rules and regulations and also

shun any acts that will jeopardize their safety and that of other road users.

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

