Car dealer ked for allegedly swindling customer of N2.6m

By Raji Rasak

A car dealer, Uchenna Felix, was on Wednesday docked in a Badagry Chief Magistrates’ Court for allegedly swindling a customer of N2.6million.The police charged Felix, who lives at No11, Aura, Araromi- Ale area of Lagos with two counts of fraud and theft.

The Prosecution Counsel, ASP Clément Okuoimose, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on Nov.11, 2021 at Isashi, area of Lagos.

Okuoimose said that the defendant converted N2.6million, for one fairly used Toyota Avensis and fairly used Ford Transit Bus put in his care to his own use.

The prosecutor said the offence contravened the provisions of sections 314 and 287 of the Criminal Law of Lagos, 2015.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Section 287 stipulates three years’ jail term for stealing.

The Chief Magistrate, Mr Fadaunsi Adefioye, admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N500,000 with two sureties in like sum.

Adefioye said the sureties must reside within the court’s jurisdiction with evidence of tax payments to the Lagos State government.

The chief magistrate adjourned the case until March 15, for mention. (NAN)

