Car dealer jailed 1 year for N5.6m fraud

Justice M.T.M Aliyu of the Kaduna High Court on Tuesday sentenced a car dealer, Mohammed Hassan, to one year imprisonment for N5.6million fraud.

Justice Aliyu sentenced Hassan after he pleaded guilty to criminal breach of trust filed the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Kaduna.

The judge, however, gave the convict an option of N150, 000 bail.

Justice Aliyu ordered the convict to pay N5.6m in restitution to the complainant, Abdulkadir Suleiman.

”Failure to pay the complainant, will attract two years jail term,” justice Aliyu held.

Earlier, the EFCC Counsel, E.K. Garba told the court that sometime in September 2020, the complainant approached Hassan who deals in used vehicles to buy four Toyota Haice buses.

The prosecutor said the convict collected N5.6million from the complainant and converted the amount to his personal use.

All efforts, he said, to recover the money failed.

The offence, he said, contravenes the provisions of Section 296 of the Kaduna State Penal Code, 2017.(NAN)

