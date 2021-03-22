Car dealer in court for alleged N1.6m fraud

A 40-year- dealer, Bisoye Onasanya, on  Monday appeared in an Abeokuta Magistrates’ Court, for alleged  N1.6million fraud.

Onàsanya, whose address was not provided,  is charged with two counts of fraud and theft.

He, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges

.

The prosecution counsel, Insp Lawrence Balogun, told the court that the defendant committed the offence in February 2019 at No 5, Surulere St. in Abeokuta

Balogun said the defendant collected the money and a Lexus 470 from the complainant, Mr Ifaloju, Ifajuwon,  with a promise to give a Lexus 330 but he failed to do.

He said that the defendant converted the money to his personal use.

Balogun said the offence contravened the provisions of sections 419, 390(9) of the Criminal Law of Ogun, 2006.

The Magistrate, Mr Dehinde Dipeolu, admitted the defendant to bail in sum of N1million  with two sureties  in like sum.

Dipeolu ordered that the sureties must be gainfully employed and should own a landed property within the court’s jurisdiction.

He added that the sureties must provide evidence of one year tax payment to the Ogun government.

Dipeolu, then adjourned the case untill 25 for trial (NAN).

