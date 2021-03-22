A 40-year-old car dealer, Bisoye Onasanya, on Monday appeared in an Abeokuta Magistrates’ Court, for alleged N1.6million fraud.

Onàsanya, whose address was not provided, is charged with two counts of fraud and theft.

He, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges

.

The prosecution counsel, Insp Lawrence Balogun, told the court that the defendant committed the offence in February 2019 at No 5, Surulere St. in Abeokuta

Balogun said the defendant collected the money and a Lexus 470 car from the complainant, Mr Ifaloju, Ifajuwon, with a promise to give a Lexus 330 but he failed to do.

He said that the defendant converted the money to his personal use.

Balogun said the offence contravened the provisions of sections 419, 390(9) of the Criminal Law of Ogun, 2006.

The Magistrate, Mr Dehinde Dipeolu, admitted the defendant to bail in sum of N1million with two sureties in like sum.

Dipeolu ordered that the sureties must be gainfully employed and should own a landed property within the court’s jurisdiction.

He added that the sureties must provide evidence of one year tax payment to the Ogun government.

Dipeolu, then adjourned the case untill March 25 for trial (NAN).

