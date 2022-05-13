Car dealer docked over alleged N6.3m fraud

A 41-year-old car dealer, Taiwo Eletu, on Friday appeared before an Ikeja Magistrates’ Court for alleged N6.3million fraud.

Eletu, who resides in Surulere area of Lagos, is facing a three-count charge of conspiracy, obtaining money under false pretences and stealing.

He pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Prosecutor, ASP Benson Emueri, told the court that the defendant committed the offences with some other persons still at large on July 23, 2021 at Surulere area of Lagos.

Emueri said that the defendant collected the sum of N6,300,000 from the complainant, Mrs Emedike Osondu, to procure a Lexus Jeep for her but failed to do so.

Emueri said that the defendant converted the money to personal use.

He said that the offences contravened Sections 287, 314 and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Section 287 prescribes three years’ jail term for stealing, while Section 314 attracts 15 years for obtaining under false pretences.

Magistrate L.A Owolabi granted the defendant bail in the sum of N300,000 with two sureties in like sum.

Owolabi ordered that one of the sureties must be a blood relation of the defendant.

The magistrate adjourned the case until May 20 for mention. (NAN)

