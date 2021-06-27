Car bomb attack injures 15 peacekeepers in northern Mali

Fifteen peacekeepers of the Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in Mali (MINUSMA) were wounded on Friday in a bomb attack in the commune of Tarkint, in the Gao region of northern Mali, the UN mission announced on its account.

“This (Friday) morning, a temporary operational base of the MINUSMA force near the village of Ichagara was the target of a bomb attack. Fifteen peacekeepers were and are being evacuated,” a statement issued by MINUSMA said.

The statement said that three of the 15 were seriously wounded and were all immediately evacuated and are receiving adequate care. The nationality of the peacekeepers was not indicated.

MINUSMA, created by Security Council Resolution 2100 of 25 April, 2013, has about 13,000 on the . (PANA/NAN)

