Captured ‘Baleri’ in Niger Differs from Nigeria’s Wanted Terrorist- Fact Check Reveals

Reports emerged recently that troops of the Niger Republic captured a notorious bandit kingpin known as Kachalla Baleri. However, local sources have raised concerns

A Link to the Factcheck: https://prnigeria.com/2024/06/01/fact-check-baleri-captured/

Reports emerged recently that troops of the Niger Republic captured a notorious bandit kingpin known as Kachalla Baleri. However, local sources have raised concerns, suggesting that the captured individual differs from the notoriously known Baleri in Nigeria.

PRNigeria conducted a fact-check to verify the identity of the suspect.

In its key finding, the fact-check reveals that Niger Republic’s Operation Faraoutar Bushiya arrested Kachalla Baleri at Rouga Kowa Gwani in the Guidan Roumdji commune.

Baleri had been operating in Niger after escaping from Nigeria. His arrest was considered a significant breakthrough by the Nigerien authorities.

After analysing video footage, photos, and information gathered by PRNigeria, the captured Baleri is known as Kachalla Baleri and hails from Yan-Tika village along the Nigeria-Niger border.

Local sources in Zamfara also disclosed that he was not the wanted bandit kingpin Belari Fakai, who had been inactive in the region for nearly a year due to a local peace pact with communities.

Image analysis also revealed the two individuals’ facial and physical features. Notably, Kachalla Baleri has a longer face that is greater in length than width and a hairline close to the forehead. In contrast, Baleri Fakai has a more circular face shape with similar height and width and a receding hairline despite wearing a cap.

Kachalla has a hawk nose with a sharp bridge that curves downward, while Fakai’s wide nose features a broad base and a relatively flat bridge.

PRNigeria, a leading Factcheck news platform in Nigeria, therefore, concludes that the captured Baleri (Kachala) differs from Baleri Fakai, the wanted terrorist declared by the Nigerian military.

The captured Baleri in the custody of the Nigerien troops is not the same individual as the wanted Baleri declared by Nigeria’s Defense Headquarters. The differences in facial features and physical characteristics support this conclusion.

By PRNigeria