Captain to Major Promotion Exam 2022: Army tasks panel, candidates on transparency

By Chimezie Godfrey

The Commander Training and Doctrine Command Nigerian Army (TRADOC NA), Major General Stevenson Olabanji, has charged members of the Examination Panel for Captain to Major Practical Promotion Examination 2022, to continue to add value to the system by upholding the Sanctity and Transparency of the Examination Processes.

He made the charge on Sunday the 9th of October 2022 while addressing members of the Examination Panel at 3 Brigade Officers’ Mess Bukavu Barracks, Kano.

Speaking further, General Olabanji enjoined them to be guided by the principles of fairness, objectivity and transparency in carrying out their duties diligently. He urged them to use the opportunity and the confidence reposed on them by Nigerian Army’s leadership to produce officers who will discharge their duties professionally and effectively particularly in the areas of operations.

Similarly, in a combined address to both members of the Directing Staff (DS) and Candidates on Sunday the 16th of October 2022, the Commander TRADOC further emphasised on the need for realistic and objective assessment of the whole processes that the candidates will undergo in the course of the exercise.

He said, “The Nigerian Army (NA) creates a new regime and template for effective training and retraining of its personnel in all her training institutions with the view to producing well trained, highly professional and motivated manpower’.

He warned all those involved in the examination against any attempt to circumvent and compromise any aspect or process of the examination, as doing that will surely attract severe sanctions.

He also said – ‘We must guarantee the sanctity, objectivity, security and integrity of the examination processes at all times”.

He used the opportunity to remind the DS and candidates that the general elections is fast approaching, there is therefore the necessity for the NA personnel to remain apolitical and neutral in line with the Chief of Army Staff’s directive.

He reminded them that already Code of Conduct guiding troops’ conduct before, during and after the elections has been circulated to all the formations and units of the NA for strict compliance in line with the Chief of Army Staff’s directive.

Earlier in his welcome address, the General Officer Commanding 1 Division NA Major General TA Lagbaja ably represented by the Commander 3 Brigade Brigadier General JO Are welcomed the TRADOC team to the Brigade.

He said the objective of the examination is to broaden the knowledge and understanding of the candidates on various aspects of military operations with emphasis on Internal Security Operations, Hybrid Operations, Counter Terrorist and Counter Insurgency Operations in line with the Nigeria’s interlocking security challenges.

He charged them to obey the examination’s rules, work hard and be courageous – as key determinants for success in examination.

He further said – “adequate arrangements for security, logistics, administration and welfare for the conduct of the examination have been made.

General Lagbaja thanked the Chief of Army Staff, Lt Gen Faruk Yahaya for given the Division the opportunity to host the examination and for providing the required financial and moral support/ resources for the smooth conduct of the examination.

Highlights of the event include; Commander’s address, interactive sessions with the Candidates, DS clinic, Physical Training Demonstrations, Routes Marking and group photograph among others.

