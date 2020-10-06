Captain Hosa: It’s ungodly to gloat over my health

…..Says he has moved on after Edo election

Renowned international businessman and philanthropist, Captain Hosa Wells Okunbo, has stated that it is not only unglodly but inhuman to link his health situation to the outcome of the September 19, 2020 governorship election in his native Edo State during which he publicly supported the candidate of the All Progressive Congress, APC, Pasto Osagie Ize-Iyamu.

In a statement personally signed by the Edo elder statesman and released by his media aide, Samuel Ajayi, Captain Okunbo said his attention was drawn to a rash of social media posts regarding his health.

“It is evidently ungodly for people to gloat over the fact that I am not feeling well. God does not approve of such disposition and those who engage in that pastime are only mocking and playing God. I have never claimed to be a superhuman being. I do not deny the fact that I am not well. I am outside the country for my medicals, which were delayed because of the lockdown occasioned by the COVID-19 pandemic, Captain Okunbo declared.

He disclosed that after a series of tests, my doctors confirmed that I have some health issues.

“It is, therefore, ill-advised and inhuman for those who are not comfortable with the position I took in the Edo election to joyfully circulate in the social media that I have health issues and that I have slid into coma. Well, I leave them all to God, the former international pilot stated.

He said he was over 60 years and he thanked God “who gave me the gift of life, an opportunity to live a good life, the grace to build a legacy of achievements and, most importantly, a good name, which is better than silver and gold. I hold dearly to heart the words of the scriptures that there is a time to be born; and a time to die. But what is most important in life is what I have done with my life. And, this applies to every mortal being.”

He stated that the Edo election, which was the reason his detractors are doing this, has come and gone. He added that those who are opposed to him for taking a position in the election, which they won, should leave him alone and get busy with their life.

“I have moved on with life. I advise them to do the same instead of dwelling in the past. Nevertheless, I wish them well in all they do. God is on His throne and to Him be all glory, honour and adoration, Captain Hosa declared.