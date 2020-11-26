Capt Biu’s death, huge loss to Maritime Industry – Dakuku

Seasoned administrator and maritime technocrat, Dr. Dakuku Peterside says the demise of immediate past Executive Secretary of the Nigeria Shippers Council, Capt Adamu Biu is a huge loss to the maritime industry.

Peterside, who is also the immediate past Director General of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) praised the deceased’s contributions to the maritime sector.

According to him, “the maritime industry has lost a titan, a thorough breed professional and a compass who understood the maritime industry with insights.

“He was a mentor to many young professionals and always ready to share knowledge and assist younger ones. He is blessed with deep knowledge and disarming humility.”

The former NIMASA boss noted that throughout the tenure of late Biu at the Nigeria Shippers Council which spanned eight years (2004-2012), he brought about innovations and policies that helped shape the industry.

“During my tenure as the DG of NIMASA, I found his insights and advices invaluable. He was always available to tap from his reservoir of knowledge and offer admonitions where necessary.

“Nigeria has lost a great son, who contributed immensely to the growth and development of the maritime sector. The vacuum he has created will be difficult to feel for a long time.

“My condolences to the Government and people of Bornu State for losing an illustrious son, who shone brightly and remained dignified throughout his lifetime. He was indeed a role model,” he stated.